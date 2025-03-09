Turtle Creek Asset Management Buys 86,801 Shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Stock

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 86,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.62 per share, for a total transaction of $487,821.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,389,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,628,478.58. This represents a 0.71 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Turtle Creek Asset Management also recently made the following trade(s):

Get JELD-WEN alerts:

On Monday, March 3rd, Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 26,336 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.73 per share, with a total value of $150,905.28.

On Thursday, February 27th, Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 72,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.08 per share, for a total transaction of $437,760.00.

On Monday, January 13th, Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 75,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.46 per share, with a total value of $634,500.00.

On Friday, January 10th, Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 110,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.65 per share, for a total transaction of $841,500.00.

On Tuesday, January 7th, Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 125,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.90 per share, with a total value of $987,500.00.

JELD-WEN Price Performance

NYSE JELD opened at $6.17 on Friday. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a one year low of $5.44 and a one year high of $21.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.96 and a 200 day moving average of $11.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $523.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 2.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JELD-WEN

JELD-WEN ( NYSE:JELD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $895.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.82 million. JELD-WEN had a positive return on equity of 7.14% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in JELD-WEN by 1,167.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,182,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010,275 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN during the 3rd quarter valued at about $160,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 408,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,458,000 after purchasing an additional 20,770 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 78.1% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 411,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,508,000 after buying an additional 180,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in JELD-WEN by 57.3% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,099,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,200,000 after buying an additional 764,645 shares during the period. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on JELD-WEN from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on JELD-WEN from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on JELD-WEN from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of JELD-WEN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.06.

View Our Latest Analysis on JELD-WEN

About JELD-WEN

(Get Free Report)

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells wood, metal, and composite materials doors, windows, and related building products in North America and Europe. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; stile and rail doors; and wood, vinyl, and wood composite windows.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JELD-WEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JELD-WEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.