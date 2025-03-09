Turtle Creek Asset Management Buys 86,801 Shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Stock

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 86,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.62 per share, for a total transaction of $487,821.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,389,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,628,478.58. This represents a 0.71 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Turtle Creek Asset Management also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 3rd, Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 26,336 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.73 per share, with a total value of $150,905.28.
- On Thursday, February 27th, Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 72,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.08 per share, for a total transaction of $437,760.00.
- On Monday, January 13th, Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 75,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.46 per share, with a total value of $634,500.00.
- On Friday, January 10th, Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 110,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.65 per share, for a total transaction of $841,500.00.
- On Tuesday, January 7th, Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 125,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.90 per share, with a total value of $987,500.00.
JELD-WEN Price Performance
NYSE JELD opened at $6.17 on Friday. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a one year low of $5.44 and a one year high of $21.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.96 and a 200 day moving average of $11.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $523.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 2.23.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On JELD-WEN
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in JELD-WEN by 1,167.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,182,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010,275 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN during the 3rd quarter valued at about $160,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 408,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,458,000 after purchasing an additional 20,770 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 78.1% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 411,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,508,000 after buying an additional 180,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in JELD-WEN by 57.3% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,099,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,200,000 after buying an additional 764,645 shares during the period. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on JELD-WEN from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on JELD-WEN from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on JELD-WEN from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of JELD-WEN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.06.
About JELD-WEN
JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells wood, metal, and composite materials doors, windows, and related building products in North America and Europe. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; stile and rail doors; and wood, vinyl, and wood composite windows.
