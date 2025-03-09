UBS Group Upgrades Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) to “Buy”

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $179.00 price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $145.00. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 28.95% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on JAZZ. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $130.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $179.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jazz Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.40.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.7 %

Insider Buying and Selling

JAZZ opened at $138.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.44. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $99.06 and a 1-year high of $148.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $128.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.03.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Patricia Carr sold 4,813 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.42, for a total value of $695,093.46. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,587.54. The trade was a 36.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 3,800 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total transaction of $550,506.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,826,778.66. The trade was a 10.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,193 shares of company stock valued at $3,533,122 in the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,531,050 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $311,699,000 after acquiring an additional 37,108 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,214,480 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $272,713,000 after acquiring an additional 115,102 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,035,070 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $250,619,000 after purchasing an additional 320,724 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,923,342 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $236,860,000 after purchasing an additional 104,195 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,827,658 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $225,076,000 after purchasing an additional 315,608 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.