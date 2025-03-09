United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Shares Purchased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in United Airlines by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of United Airlines by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of United Airlines by 10.8% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,321 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management increased its position in shares of United Airlines by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 316 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in shares of United Airlines by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 710 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Get United Airlines alerts:

United Airlines Trading Down 3.9 %

NASDAQ UAL opened at $82.88 on Friday. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.02 and a 12 month high of $116.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $27.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.30. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 32.26%. The firm had revenue of $14.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $108.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $98.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Dbs Bank raised shares of United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.88.

Get Our Latest Analysis on United Airlines

United Airlines Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.