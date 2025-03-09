US Bancorp DE Acquires 4,666 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,666 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in NiSource were worth $1,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in NiSource by 88.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,902,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $516,373,000 after purchasing an additional 6,991,608 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of NiSource by 53.3% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,124,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $176,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782,078 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of NiSource by 5.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,691,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $786,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247,368 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of NiSource in the third quarter worth $32,162,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of NiSource by 793.3% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 883,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,609,000 after acquiring an additional 784,495 shares in the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of NiSource from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.13.

Shares of NI opened at $38.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.21. NiSource Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.04 and a twelve month high of $41.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.50.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.05). NiSource had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 7.87%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. This is an increase from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.14%.

In related news, CAO Gunnar Gode sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.92, for a total transaction of $219,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $988,339.36. This trade represents a 18.18 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

