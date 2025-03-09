US Bancorp DE Acquires 612 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

US Bancorp DE increased its position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,772 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $1,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Alaska Air Group by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 86.0% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Alaska Air Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 259.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,175 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ALK. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

Shares of NYSE:ALK opened at $60.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.81 and a 200 day moving average of $55.78. The stock has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.50. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.62 and a 12 month high of $78.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.52. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 14.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Andrea L. Schneider sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total transaction of $51,112.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,286 shares in the company, valued at $1,296,072.54. This represents a 3.79 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 91,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total transaction of $6,526,739.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,468,187.32. This represents a 81.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 189,198 shares of company stock worth $13,415,604. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

