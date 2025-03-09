US Bancorp DE Boosts Position in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

US Bancorp DE increased its stake in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report) by 46.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,105 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,182 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $1,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMBF. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in UMB Financial by 403.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 866,848 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,114,000 after buying an additional 694,751 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new position in UMB Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,531,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in UMB Financial by 258.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 392,397 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,245,000 after buying an additional 282,783 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in UMB Financial by 438.8% in the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 320,550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,693,000 after buying an additional 261,055 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in UMB Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $18,838,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 target price (down from $130.00) on shares of UMB Financial in a report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $123.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of UMB Financial in a report on Thursday, November 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.14.

Insider Activity at UMB Financial

In other news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $380,135.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 334,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,313,427.67. This represents a 1.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kevin Charles Gallagher sold 527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.13, for a total value of $60,146.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,010 shares in the company, valued at $1,484,831.30. This trade represents a 3.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.85% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Stock Performance

Shares of UMBF opened at $103.07 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.47. UMB Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $76.00 and a 12-month high of $129.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.79.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.24. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 15.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that UMB Financial Co. will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

UMB Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is 17.80%.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

