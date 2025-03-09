US Bancorp DE Buys 18,180 Shares of Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK)

US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK – Free Report) by 1,329.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,547 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,180 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Rubrik were worth $1,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rubrik by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 10,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Rubrik by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rubrik by 8,333.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Rubrik during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rubrik by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC now owns 34,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Rubrik alerts:

Insider Transactions at Rubrik

In other news, CTO Arvind Nithrakashyap sold 32,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total transaction of $2,000,689.56. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 219,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,505,393.61. This represents a 12.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $169,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 153 shares in the company, valued at $10,342.80. The trade was a 94.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 627,512 shares of company stock worth $41,708,771.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Rubrik from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Rubrik from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Rubrik in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Rubrik from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Rubrik from $51.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.56.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RBRK

Rubrik Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of RBRK stock opened at $57.43 on Friday. Rubrik, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.34 and a 1 year high of $80.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.14 and its 200-day moving average is $52.87.

Rubrik Profile

(Free Report)

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rubrik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubrik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.