US Bancorp DE Buys 4,416 Shares of Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT)

US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Free Report) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,416 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Chunghwa Telecom were worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Chunghwa Telecom during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 255,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,620,000 after acquiring an additional 3,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Chunghwa Telecom alerts:

Chunghwa Telecom Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE:CHT opened at $39.16 on Friday. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a one year low of $35.92 and a one year high of $40.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 0.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Chunghwa Telecom ( NYSE:CHT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 9.53%. As a group, analysts forecast that Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Chunghwa Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chunghwa Telecom

About Chunghwa Telecom

(Free Report)

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Consumer Business, Enterprise Business, International Business, and Others segments. The company offers local, domestic long distance, and international long distance fixed-line telephone services; mobile services such as prepaid and postpaid plans; broadband plans; and internet and data services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chunghwa Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chunghwa Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.