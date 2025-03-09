US Bancorp DE Cuts Position in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,530 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,548 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Plexus were worth $1,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Plexus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,489,000. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its stake in Plexus by 2.8% during the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,168,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $296,457,000 after purchasing an additional 59,465 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in Plexus by 1,546.5% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 45,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,260,000 after purchasing an additional 43,009 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Plexus by 139.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,786 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,669,000 after acquiring an additional 28,406 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Plexus during the third quarter worth $2,580,000. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PLXS. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Plexus from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Plexus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Plexus in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Plexus in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $152.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.00.

Insider Activity at Plexus

In related news, Director Randy J. Martinez sold 887 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.52, for a total transaction of $124,641.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $678,852.12. The trade was a 15.51 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 1,500 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.39, for a total transaction of $234,585.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,271 shares in the company, valued at $11,615,241.69. This trade represents a 1.98 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,458 shares of company stock worth $2,786,515. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Plexus Stock Up 0.3 %

PLXS stock opened at $124.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.53. Plexus Corp. has a one year low of $90.18 and a one year high of $172.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $146.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.69.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.10). Plexus had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 10.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Plexus Corp. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

About Plexus

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

