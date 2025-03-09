US Bancorp DE Cuts Stock Holdings in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,255 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $1,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,096,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $171,436,000 after purchasing an additional 16,916 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 8.1% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 422,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,702,000 after purchasing an additional 31,661 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Valvoline during the third quarter worth about $4,628,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Valvoline by 118.2% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 67,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,844,000 after buying an additional 36,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Valvoline by 2.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,226,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,215,000 after buying an additional 54,545 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Stock Performance

Shares of VVV stock opened at $35.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.70. Valvoline Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.90 and a fifty-two week high of $48.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 1.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Valvoline ( NYSE:VVV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Valvoline had a return on equity of 143.64% and a net margin of 16.34%. Analysts expect that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Valvoline from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Valvoline in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Valvoline in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Valvoline from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Valvoline from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Valvoline presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.40.

Insider Activity at Valvoline

In related news, CTO Robert Travis Dobbins sold 1,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $76,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 14,956 shares in the company, valued at $598,240. This represents a 11.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.41, for a total value of $224,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,560.05. This represents a 28.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Valvoline Profile

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

