US Bancorp DE Has $1.20 Million Stock Position in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 242,153 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 49,066 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ITUB. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 12,592.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,484,343 shares of the bank’s stock worth $156,171,000 after buying an additional 23,299,313 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the third quarter worth about $40,685,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 6.1% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 50,587,633 shares of the bank’s stock worth $336,408,000 after buying an additional 2,886,508 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 5.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,829,515 shares of the bank’s stock worth $338,016,000 after buying an additional 2,604,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 38.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 6,367,875 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,346,000 after buying an additional 1,779,300 shares during the last quarter.

Get Itaú Unibanco alerts:

Itaú Unibanco Price Performance

NYSE ITUB opened at $5.68 on Friday. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a twelve month low of $4.86 and a twelve month high of $7.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.62 billion, a PE ratio of 7.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.90.

Itaú Unibanco Increases Dividend

Itaú Unibanco ( NYSE:ITUB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 12.25%. Research analysts anticipate that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. This is a positive change from Itaú Unibanco’s previous dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. Itaú Unibanco’s payout ratio is currently 2.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised Itaú Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Hsbc Global Res raised Itaú Unibanco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, HSBC raised Itaú Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.80 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Itaú Unibanco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.90.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ITUB

About Itaú Unibanco

(Free Report)

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Itaú Unibanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaú Unibanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.