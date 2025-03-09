US Bancorp DE Has $1.21 Million Stock Position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 154.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 31,607 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in BCE were worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Davis Rea LTD. acquired a new position in shares of BCE during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,774,000. Lincluden Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of BCE by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. now owns 1,615,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,457,000 after buying an additional 237,903 shares during the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of BCE during the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BCE by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 18,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 2,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of BCE by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 23,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BCE Stock Performance

Shares of BCE stock opened at $24.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 206.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.62. BCE Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.87 and a 52 week high of $36.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.24.

BCE Cuts Dividend

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Free Report ) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. BCE had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 17.89%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.6965 dividend. This represents a $2.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,291.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BCE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of BCE in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of BCE in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of BCE from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America cut shares of BCE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of BCE in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

BCE Profile

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

