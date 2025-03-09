US Bancorp DE Has $1.39 Million Stock Holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,708 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,108 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $1,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 3.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,655,736 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $112,630,000 after buying an additional 83,172 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,123,488 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $76,488,000 after buying an additional 323,674 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG grew its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 19.9% during the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,850,891 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $78,496,000 after purchasing an additional 307,624 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,555,809 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $56,040,000 after purchasing an additional 281,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,525,816 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $64,722,000 after purchasing an additional 18,187 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TNDM stock opened at $17.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.17 and its 200-day moving average is $35.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 1.45. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.92 and a 52-week high of $53.69.

TNDM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $42.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tandem Diabetes Care currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.38.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.

