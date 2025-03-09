US Bancorp DE Has $1.47 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $1,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at $29,000. MGB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Insight Inv LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock opened at $108.83 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.21 and a fifty-two week high of $89.40. The stock has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.22.

About iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.