US Bancorp DE Has $1.56 Million Holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,085 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 577 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $1,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STX. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,330 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Seagate Technology by 4.3% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 30,226 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 86.2% during the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 5,630 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 2,606 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 74.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 354,013 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $38,775,000 after purchasing an additional 150,734 shares during the period. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Price Performance

Shares of Seagate Technology stock opened at $88.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.34 and its 200-day moving average is $99.70. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a one year low of $82.31 and a one year high of $115.32.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 19th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.65%.

STX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $133.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.56.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

