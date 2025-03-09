US Bancorp DE Has $1.60 Million Stock Holdings in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) by 42.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,275 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,401 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $1,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FN. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fabrinet by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 3.8% during the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,607 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 50.3% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,923,000 after buying an additional 5,554 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 18.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 227,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,743,000 after buying an additional 35,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 468.4% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FN opened at $194.45 on Friday. Fabrinet has a 52 week low of $159.69 and a 52 week high of $281.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $220.89 and its 200 day moving average is $232.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fabrinet ( NYSE:FN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by ($0.10). Fabrinet had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 18.48%. Equities research analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Fox Advisors assumed coverage on Fabrinet in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Fabrinet from $292.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. B. Riley downgraded Fabrinet from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $194.00 to $178.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Fabrinet from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fabrinet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $246.63.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

