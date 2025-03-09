US Bancorp DE Increases Position in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)

US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report) by 4,851.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 328,578 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 321,942 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Grab were worth $1,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Grab by 0.5% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 776,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 3,941 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Grab by 7.5% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 815,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after acquiring an additional 57,000 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its position in shares of Grab by 23.5% in the third quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 6,917,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,081 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Grab by 10.9% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 53,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 5,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Grab by 4.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 203,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 9,466 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Grab alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Grab in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Grab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $5.60 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Grab from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Grab from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised Grab from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $4.90 to $5.10 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.62.

Grab Stock Down 0.2 %

GRAB opened at $4.59 on Friday. Grab Holdings Limited has a one year low of $2.98 and a one year high of $5.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.72 and its 200-day moving average is $4.39. The company has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a PE ratio of -229.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.88.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The company had revenue of $764.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $762.57 million. Grab had a negative return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 3.72%. On average, equities analysts predict that Grab Holdings Limited will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grab Profile

(Free Report)

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.