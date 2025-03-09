US Bancorp DE Increases Stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

US Bancorp DE raised its position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 29.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,549 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,975 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $1,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goodman Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 253,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,201,000 after purchasing an additional 11,058 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Nutrien by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,742,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,812,000 after acquiring an additional 157,932 shares in the last quarter. Covea Finance grew its position in Nutrien by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Covea Finance now owns 55,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Nutrien by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,396,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,200,000 after acquiring an additional 151,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its position in Nutrien by 78.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,495,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

NTR has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James raised Nutrien from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Nutrien from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Nutrien from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Nutrien from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Monday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nutrien has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.13.

NTR opened at $51.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.81. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52 week low of $43.70 and a 52 week high of $60.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 2.62%. On average, research analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 159.12%.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

