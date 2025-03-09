US Bancorp DE Purchases 800 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

US Bancorp DE raised its position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $1,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LSCC. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at $834,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 30,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 39,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of LSCC stock opened at $63.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.02. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 52-week low of $40.65 and a 52-week high of $84.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 144.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.14). Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 12.00%. Analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Pravin Desale sold 1,096 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.54, for a total value of $68,543.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,827.10. This trade represents a 75.02 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.97, for a total value of $639,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 122,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,838,755.86. This represents a 7.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,836 shares of company stock valued at $1,011,570 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LSCC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $44.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.25.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Featured Stories

