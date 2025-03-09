US Bancorp DE Raises Position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,253 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $1,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Nordstrom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,026,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Nordstrom by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,625,616 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,570,000 after purchasing an additional 5,407 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,422,856 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000,000 after acquiring an additional 208,193 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 147.4% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 1,218,365 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,401,000 after acquiring an additional 725,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the 4th quarter worth $9,409,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom Stock Performance

NYSE:JWN opened at $24.46 on Friday. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.78 and a 1 year high of $24.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.24 and a 200-day moving average of $23.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 2.60.

Nordstrom Dividend Announcement

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.20. Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a negative return on equity of 18.04%. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 11th. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JWN. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Nordstrom from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nordstrom in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Nordstrom from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised Nordstrom from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $14.50 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nordstrom currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.90.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand-name and private-label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; mobile application; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

Featured Articles

