US Bancorp DE Reduces Holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

US Bancorp DE lessened its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,190 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $1,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PHYS. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 160.9% during the 3rd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 2,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 7,000.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA PHYS opened at $22.70 on Friday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.66 and a fifty-two week high of $22.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.79.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

