US Bancorp DE Sells 3,000 Shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 108,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Sleep Number were worth $1,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sleep Number in the fourth quarter valued at about $183,000. Olympiad Research LP acquired a new position in Sleep Number in the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sleep Number during the third quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Sleep Number during the third quarter worth about $296,000. 85.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SNBR. Wedbush reduced their price target on Sleep Number from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Sleep Number from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th.

Sleep Number Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ SNBR opened at $7.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.35 million, a P/E ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.70. Sleep Number Co. has a 12 month low of $6.91 and a 12 month high of $20.75.

Sleep Number Company Profile

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also provides smart adjustable bases under the FlextFit brand, and smart beds under the Climate 360 name.

