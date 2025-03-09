US Bancorp DE Sells 3,374 Shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Free Report) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,374 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in American Woodmark were worth $1,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in American Woodmark by 170.6% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new stake in American Woodmark in the third quarter worth $80,000. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of American Woodmark by 69.6% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of American Woodmark during the 4th quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of American Woodmark during the 3rd quarter worth $158,000. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMWD opened at $60.91 on Friday. American Woodmark Co. has a 52-week low of $58.36 and a 52-week high of $106.57. The stock has a market cap of $903.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

American Woodmark ( NASDAQ:AMWD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $397.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.72 million. American Woodmark had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 12.70%.

In other news, Director James G. Davis sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $100,987.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,985,252.67. This represents a 4.84 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 5,750 shares of company stock valued at $474,548 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMWD shares. StockNews.com downgraded American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Loop Capital lowered their price target on American Woodmark from $119.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wolfe Research cut American Woodmark from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on American Woodmark from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Woodmark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.00.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

