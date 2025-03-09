US Bancorp DE Sells 3,963 Shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) by 25.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,963 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Integer were worth $1,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Integer by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,938 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Integer in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,195,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Integer by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 232,569 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,820,000 after purchasing an additional 40,158 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Integer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $293,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Integer by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 182,267 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $24,154,000 after acquiring an additional 6,905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Integer alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ITGR shares. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Integer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Integer from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Integer from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Integer from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Integer in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.67.

Integer Stock Performance

Shares of ITGR stock opened at $121.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $135.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.94. Integer Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $107.11 and a 52 week high of $146.36.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $449.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.28 million. Integer had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 6.92%. On average, analysts expect that Integer Holdings Co. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Integer Profile

(Free Report)

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.