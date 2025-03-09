US Bancorp DE Sells 48,197 Shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 871,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,197 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Ambev were worth $1,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ABEV. CORDA Investment Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Ambev in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,987,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Ambev by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 18,519,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,892,000 after acquiring an additional 5,283,746 shares in the last quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Ambev in the third quarter worth about $8,630,000. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in Ambev in the third quarter worth about $4,645,000. Finally, Seafarer Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ambev by 6.3% during the third quarter. Seafarer Capital Partners LLC now owns 30,069,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABEV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ambev in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Ambev from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ambev in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ambev has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.45.

Ambev Stock Performance

NYSE:ABEV opened at $2.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.94. Ambev S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $1.76 and a fifty-two week high of $2.58.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). Ambev had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 17.02%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.42 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ambev S.A. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ambev Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.0221 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Ambev’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.94%.

About Ambev

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, malt and food, other alcoholic beverages, and non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products in Brazil, Central America and Caribbean, Latin America South, and Canada. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Balboa ICE, Balboa, Atlas Golden Light, Atlas, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Bud 66, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith’s, and Kokanee brands.

