US Bancorp DE Sells 842 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

US Bancorp DE lessened its stake in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 41,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 842 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $1,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LNC. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Lincoln National during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,189,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 7.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,309,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,281,000 after acquiring an additional 223,129 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 9.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,355,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,206,000 after acquiring an additional 207,800 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 4.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,763,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,104,000 after acquiring an additional 193,025 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 119.6% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 325,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,237,000 after acquiring an additional 177,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of LNC stock opened at $35.60 on Friday. Lincoln National Co. has a 1 year low of $25.80 and a 1 year high of $39.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.45. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 1.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.76.

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.04. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 17.76%. Research analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LNC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Lincoln National from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lincoln National from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Lincoln National from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Lincoln National from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Lincoln National from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.40.

Lincoln National Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

