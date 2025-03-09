Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Shares Bought by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 164.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 148,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,570 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Vale were worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VALE. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Vale by 3,692.5% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 18,200,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $212,576,000 after purchasing an additional 17,720,100 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Vale in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,300,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Vale by 123.4% in the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 12,059,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $140,859,000 after purchasing an additional 6,660,933 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vale by 18.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,605,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $427,550,000 after purchasing an additional 5,635,167 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Vale by 106.0% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 9,721,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,226,000 after purchasing an additional 5,001,228 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Vale alerts:

Vale Stock Up 1.4 %

VALE opened at $9.92 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $45.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.91. Vale S.A. has a one year low of $8.38 and a one year high of $13.40.

Vale Increases Dividend

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.36). Vale had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 17.38%. The company had revenue of $10.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.03 billion. Analysts anticipate that Vale S.A. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a $0.3758 dividend. This is an increase from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.30. This represents a dividend yield of 7.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VALE. UBS Group lowered Vale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $11.50 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Vale from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Wolfe Research raised Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. StockNews.com lowered Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Vale from $16.00 to $15.25 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.26.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Vale

Vale Profile

(Free Report)

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.