VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:GLIN) Shares Acquired by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:GLIN – Free Report) by 25.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,092 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,117 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF were worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GLIN. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF by 16.0% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 71,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,886,000 after acquiring an additional 9,833 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC now owns 99,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,875,000 after acquiring an additional 8,748 shares during the last quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF during the third quarter valued at about $419,000. Kickstand Ventures LLC. increased its position in shares of VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Kickstand Ventures LLC. now owns 74,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,664,000 after acquiring an additional 6,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1858 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. 1858 Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,746 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GLIN stock opened at $40.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.87 million, a P/E ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.85. VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.88 and a fifty-two week high of $55.50.

The VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF (GLIN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of growth companies in India. GLIN was launched on Aug 25, 2010 and is managed by VanEck.

