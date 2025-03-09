VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM) Shares Bought by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM – Free Report) by 72.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,143 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,182 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF were worth $790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ITM. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,551,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 738,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,038,000 after buying an additional 58,129 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 67.5% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 128,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,908,000 after buying an additional 51,628 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 250,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,530,000 after buying an additional 35,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 9,260.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 27,782 shares during the last quarter.

ITM opened at $46.13 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.12 and its 200-day moving average is $46.33. VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF has a twelve month low of $45.28 and a twelve month high of $47.01.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.0985 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (ITM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 6-17 years. ITM was launched on Dec 4, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

