Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Earns Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $270.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

VEEV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stephens began coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $183.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $208.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.28.

Veeva Systems Stock Up 4.6 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veeva Systems

VEEV stock opened at $247.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $40.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.01, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.21. Veeva Systems has a 52 week low of $170.25 and a 52 week high of $258.93.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 1,538.3% in the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 55,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,605,000 after purchasing an additional 51,826 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 5,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $43,051,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $309,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

