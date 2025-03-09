Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Free Report) (TSE:VET) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.
Separately, Atb Cap Markets lowered Vermilion Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th.
Vermilion Energy Trading Up 1.1 %
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 1,123.6% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,356 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI purchased a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Amundi boosted its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 74.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 11,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 4,685 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.91% of the company’s stock.
Vermilion Energy Company Profile
Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The company has properties in West Central Alberta, southeast Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and West Pembina in Canada; Wyoming in the United States; southwest Bordeaux and Paris Basin in France; the Netherlands; Germany; Ireland; Croatia; Slovakia; and Australia.
