Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Stake Raised by Smartleaf Asset Management LLC

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Free Report) by 836.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,323 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,434 shares during the quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Viavi Solutions in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,388 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 3,252 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. acquired a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,442 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares during the period. 95.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on VIAV. StockNews.com downgraded Viavi Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Northland Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price (up previously from $13.00) on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research note on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group lifted their target price on Viavi Solutions from $10.60 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised Viavi Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Viavi Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.72.

Viavi Solutions Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ VIAV opened at $10.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.77 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.98. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.60 and a 52 week high of $12.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.55.

Insider Activity at Viavi Solutions

In other Viavi Solutions news, Director Masood Jabbar sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $300,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 180,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,805,133.33. This represents a 14.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 2,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total value of $29,224.86. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $568,612.31. The trade was a 4.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 56,159 shares of company stock valued at $590,702. 1.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Viavi Solutions Profile

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

