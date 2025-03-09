Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $224.09 and last traded at $225.07, with a volume of 336103 shares. The stock had previously closed at $235.17.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Vulcan Materials from $298.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Vulcan Materials from $325.00 to $301.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $287.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.08.

The stock has a market cap of $29.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $261.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $261.33.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 12.30%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This is an increase from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is presently 28.61%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $811,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in Vulcan Materials by 149.4% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 9,393 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after buying an additional 5,627 shares during the last quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $514,000. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,719,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Vulcan Materials by 284.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 44,650 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,104,000 after buying an additional 33,051 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

