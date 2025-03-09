W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 397 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,573,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $284,426,000 after purchasing an additional 127,477 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,598,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,894,000 after acquiring an additional 103,147 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in W. P. Carey by 660.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,054,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784,131 shares during the period. Equity Investment Corp boosted its position in W. P. Carey by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,870,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,918,000 after purchasing an additional 389,107 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in W. P. Carey by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,514,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,325,000 after acquiring an additional 264,230 shares during the period. 73.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WPC opened at $64.74 on Friday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.91 and a 1 year high of $65.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.20. The stock has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a PE ratio of 30.98, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 168.42%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WPC shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on W. P. Carey from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on W. P. Carey from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group decreased their price target on W. P. Carey from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on W. P. Carey from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.88.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

