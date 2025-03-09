Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Given New $53.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Scotiabank from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the pipeline company’s stock.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on WMB. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.07.
Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. Williams Companies had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 15.85%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Williams Companies will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This is a boost from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.29%.
In related news, SVP Chad A. Teply sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total transaction of $1,467,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 133,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,511,890.08. This trade represents a 16.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mary A. Hausman sold 8,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $511,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,492.50. This trade represents a 28.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $952,000. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 22,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 7,113 shares during the period. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $43,029,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.
The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.
