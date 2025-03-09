Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) CAO Brandon Ziegler Sells 4,115 Shares

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) CAO Brandon Ziegler sold 4,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.72, for a total transaction of $352,737.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 103,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,872,791.48. The trade was a 3.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Workiva Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of WK stock opened at $85.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.36 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.88 and its 200 day moving average is $91.33. Workiva Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.47 and a 12 month high of $116.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on WK. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Workiva from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Workiva from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Workiva from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Workiva from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Workiva from $120.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.57.

Institutional Trading of Workiva

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WK. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Workiva by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,431 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 8,632 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Workiva by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 467,769 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,010,000 after acquiring an additional 19,095 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Workiva by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 24,656 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Workiva during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,217,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in Workiva during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $398,000. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

About Workiva

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based reporting solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Workiva platform, a multi-tenant cloud software that provides data linking capabilities; audit trail services; administrators access management; and allows customers to connect data from multiple enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

