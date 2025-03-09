Xiaodong Wang Sells 8,146 Shares of Beigene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ONC) Stock

Beigene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ONC – Get Free Report) insider Xiaodong Wang sold 8,146 shares of Beigene stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.58, for a total transaction of $2,073,808.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,240,882 shares in the company, valued at $1,334,223,739.56. This trade represents a 0.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of ONC stock opened at $247.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.98, a P/E/G ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Beigene, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $126.97 and a 1-year high of $287.88.

Beigene (NASDAQ:ONC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.55). Beigene had a negative net margin of 25.94% and a negative return on equity of 25.12%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Beigene, Ltd. will post -5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Beigene from $259.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Beigene from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $207.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, March 3rd.

BeiGene Ltd. Is a global oncology company, which engages in providing pharmaceutical products. Its medicines include BRUKINSA, TEVIMBRA, and PARTRUVIX. The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V. Oyler on October 28, 2010 and is headquartered in George Town, KY.

