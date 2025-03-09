Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Shares Bought by Smartleaf Asset Management LLC

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 482 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $88,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 1,151.0% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 10,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 9,542 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 11.0% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 380,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,036,000 after purchasing an additional 37,801 shares during the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 77,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,061,000 after purchasing an additional 17,900 shares during the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 1,786.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 14,274 shares during the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 3,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.32, for a total value of $741,784.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 220,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,197,603.20. This trade represents a 1.65 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Syam Nair sold 3,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.32, for a total transaction of $737,578.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 142,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,618,917.12. This represents a 2.51 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,248 shares of company stock worth $2,052,879. 18.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zscaler Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Zscaler stock opened at $208.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -835.04 and a beta of 0.88. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.45 and a 1 year high of $217.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $196.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.70.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Scotiabank reissued a “sector outperform” rating and issued a $242.00 target price (up previously from $225.00) on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Zscaler from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Zscaler from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Zscaler from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zscaler has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.29.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

