11,163 Shares in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF) Bought by SBI Securities Co. Ltd.

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 1.3% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 145,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Wolfspeed by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 69.0% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 7,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 66.6% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Wolfspeed to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Wolfspeed from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wolfspeed has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.86.

Wolfspeed Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WOLF opened at $5.95 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.61. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.66 and a fifty-two week high of $30.86. The company has a market capitalization of $759.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.26, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($0.20). Wolfspeed had a negative return on equity of 70.84% and a negative net margin of 125.96%. Analysts expect that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Wolfspeed

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

