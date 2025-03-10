2,449 Shares in Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA) Acquired by SBI Securities Co. Ltd.

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Village Super Market by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Village Super Market by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 59,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in Village Super Market by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 317,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,132,000 after buying an additional 6,507 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Village Super Market in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its position in Village Super Market by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 21,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Village Super Market Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of VLGEA stock opened at $33.00 on Monday. Village Super Market, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.57 and a 12 month high of $35.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $487.11 million, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.73 and a 200-day moving average of $31.91.

Village Super Market Dividend Announcement

Village Super Market ( NASDAQ:VLGEA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter. Village Super Market had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $599.65 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. Village Super Market’s payout ratio is presently 27.47%.

About Village Super Market

Village Super Market, Inc operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. The company offers grocery, meat, produce, dairy, deli, seafood, prepared foods, and bakery and frozen foods. It also provides non-food products, including health and beauty care, general merchandise, liquor, and pharmacy products through retail and online stores.

