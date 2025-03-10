345 Shares in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Acquired by SBI Securities Co. Ltd.

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 918 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 3.8% during the third quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $278.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $275.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $261.05.

Travelers Companies Stock Up 0.8 %

TRV stock opened at $258.09 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $244.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $244.84. The company has a market cap of $58.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.60. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.21 and a 12-month high of $269.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The insurance provider reported $9.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.50 by $2.65. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $12.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.01 earnings per share. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 19.56%.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Stories

