36,670 Shares in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Acquired by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 36,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 41,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 16,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Macy’s by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Macy’s by 282.7% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Macy’s by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s Stock Up 6.6 %

M opened at $14.10 on Monday. Macy’s, Inc. has a one year low of $12.60 and a one year high of $22.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.03 and its 200-day moving average is $15.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 2.07.

Macy’s Increases Dividend

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.25. Macy’s had a return on equity of 21.99% and a net margin of 0.73%. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.76 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.1824 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. This is a boost from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Macy’s’s payout ratio is presently 35.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on M shares. UBS Group cut their target price on Macy’s from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Macy’s from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup cut their target price on Macy’s from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Gordon Haskett downgraded Macy’s from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Macy’s Profile

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

