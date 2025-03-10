546 Shares in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Acquired by SBI Securities Co. Ltd.

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 8,530.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 1,595,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $239,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576,695 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Nucor by 19.8% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,456,484 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $519,648,000 after purchasing an additional 571,682 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Nucor by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,758,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $205,282,000 after purchasing an additional 358,721 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 2.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,427,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,724,117,000 after purchasing an additional 326,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,731,000. 76.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Nucor Stock Up 1.4 %
Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $133.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $128.34 and a 200-day moving average of $139.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.58. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $112.25 and a 12 month high of $203.00.
Nucor Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 26.16%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Nucor from $240.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Nucor from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Nucor in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised Nucor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $156.00 target price (down previously from $171.00) on shares of Nucor in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.75.
Get Our Latest Research Report on NUE
About Nucor
Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Nucor
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Institutional Investors Bet $1B on These 4 Stocks—Should You?
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- One Must-Buy Stock and One to Avoid as Tariffs Shake the Market
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- These 4 Tech ETFs Just Hit 50-Day Lows—Time to Buy?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.