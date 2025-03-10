787 Shares in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Purchased by Bravias Capital Group LLC

Bravias Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 787 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of META. Howard Capital Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 17.9% in the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 21,522 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $12,320,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 49,214 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,172,000 after purchasing an additional 5,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Umpqua Bank lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Umpqua Bank now owns 781 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.16, for a total transaction of $243,323.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,318,548.24. This represents a 2.30 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 921 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $644.00, for a total value of $593,124.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,860,580. The trade was a 2.64 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 761,907 shares of company stock worth $496,008,888. Corporate insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of META opened at $625.66 on Monday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $414.50 and a 1 year high of $740.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $656.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $600.95.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $8.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.75 by $1.27. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 37.91% and a return on equity of 38.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.33 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This is a boost from Meta Platforms’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is 8.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on META shares. Pivotal Research upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $800.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $720.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $736.00 to $786.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $685.00 to $752.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $750.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $719.26.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

