ABM Industries (ABM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) is expected to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 12th. Analysts expect ABM Industries to post earnings of $0.79 per share and revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter. ABM Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.600-3.800 EPS and its FY25 guidance at $3.60-$3.80 EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 12.48%. ABM Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. On average, analysts expect ABM Industries to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get ABM Industries alerts:

ABM Industries Stock Performance

Shares of ABM stock opened at $54.87 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 43.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.57. ABM Industries has a 12 month low of $41.51 and a 12 month high of $59.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of ABM Industries from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ABM

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $528,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,808 shares in the company, valued at $4,639,774.72. This represents a 10.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 4,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.36, for a total transaction of $224,153.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $978,137.16. This trade represents a 18.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About ABM Industries

(Get Free Report)

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.