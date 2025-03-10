Achieve Life Sciences (ACHV) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter.

ACHV opened at $3.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $107.98 million, a P/E ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a current ratio of 6.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.07. Achieve Life Sciences has a twelve month low of $2.82 and a twelve month high of $5.59.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ACHV. RODMAN&RENSHAW upgraded shares of Achieve Life Sciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Rodman & Renshaw initiated coverage on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cytisinicline for smoking cessation and nicotine addiction. The company offers cytisinicline, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain that reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms.

