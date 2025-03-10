Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) Receives C$59.25 Average PT from Analysts

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$50.50.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AFN shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Ag Growth International from C$45.00 to C$40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares cut their target price on Ag Growth International from C$55.00 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Desjardins cut their target price on Ag Growth International from C$57.00 to C$49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. TD Securities dropped their price target on Ag Growth International from C$57.00 to C$48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, ATB Capital dropped their price target on Ag Growth International from C$57.00 to C$46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Get Ag Growth International alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on AFN

Ag Growth International Stock Up 2.8 %

Ag Growth International Dividend Announcement

Shares of Ag Growth International stock opened at C$36.20 on Friday. Ag Growth International has a one year low of C$31.60 and a one year high of C$64.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 277.31, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$40.41 and its 200 day moving average is C$48.35. The firm has a market cap of C$691.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.90%.

Insider Transactions at Ag Growth International

In related news, Director Janet Giesselman acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$36.35 per share, with a total value of C$218,076.00. Also, Senior Officer Paul David Householder bought 4,000 shares of Ag Growth International stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$36.01 per share, with a total value of C$144,040.00. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Ag Growth International Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells equipment for the agriculture industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Farm and Commercial segments. The company offers grain, bolted, hopper, and smooth wall bins; temporary storage; unloads and sweeps systems; water tanks; secondary containment systems; fuel tanks; and storage accessories, as well as mixed flow dryers; fans and heaters; aeration products; vents and exhausters; and stirring systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ag Growth International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ag Growth International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.