AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) Receives $8.30 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Posted by on Mar 10th, 2025

Shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITTGet Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.30.

Several research firms recently commented on MITT. Jones Trading upped their price objective on AG Mortgage Investment Trust from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $8.50 price objective on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MITT

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AG Mortgage Investment Trust

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MITT. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 2.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 169,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 3,546 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 189.6% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 185,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 121,771 shares during the last quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the third quarter valued at about $105,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 53.9% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 162,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 57,042 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 5.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 85,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 4,036 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.32% of the company’s stock.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE MITT opened at $7.51 on Friday. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $5.44 and a twelve month high of $7.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.11. The company has a market capitalization of $222.59 million, a PE ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 2.05.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITTGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). AG Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 20.19%. The business had revenue of $22.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.44 million. As a group, research analysts expect that AG Mortgage Investment Trust will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.13%. AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.79%.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc operates as a residential mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes residential investments, including non-agency loans, agency-eligible loans, re-and non-performing loans, and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as commercial loans and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT)

Receive News & Ratings for AG Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AG Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.