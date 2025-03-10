AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) Receives $8.30 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.30.

Several research firms recently commented on MITT. Jones Trading upped their price objective on AG Mortgage Investment Trust from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $8.50 price objective on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

Get AG Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on MITT

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AG Mortgage Investment Trust

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Stock Up 0.6 %

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MITT. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 2.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 169,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 3,546 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 189.6% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 185,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 121,771 shares during the last quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the third quarter valued at about $105,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 53.9% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 162,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 57,042 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 5.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 85,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 4,036 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MITT opened at $7.51 on Friday. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $5.44 and a twelve month high of $7.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.11. The company has a market capitalization of $222.59 million, a PE ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 2.05.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). AG Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 20.19%. The business had revenue of $22.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.44 million. As a group, research analysts expect that AG Mortgage Investment Trust will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.13%. AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.79%.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc operates as a residential mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes residential investments, including non-agency loans, agency-eligible loans, re-and non-performing loans, and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as commercial loans and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AG Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AG Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.