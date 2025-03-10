Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Receives $30.70 Average PT from Analysts

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.70.
A number of research firms have commented on ALGM. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Monday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Loop Capital began coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Allegro MicroSystems
Allegro MicroSystems Trading Down 2.1 %
Institutional Trading of Allegro MicroSystems
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 43.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,253,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,314,000 after acquiring an additional 8,534,089 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the third quarter valued at $71,289,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 20.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,023,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,851,000 after buying an additional 1,884,578 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the fourth quarter valued at $35,433,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 41.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,486,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,831,000 after buying an additional 1,615,351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.45% of the company’s stock.
About Allegro MicroSystems
Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Allegro MicroSystems
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Institutional Investors Bet $1B on These 4 Stocks—Should You?
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- One Must-Buy Stock and One to Avoid as Tariffs Shake the Market
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- These 4 Tech ETFs Just Hit 50-Day Lows—Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Allegro MicroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegro MicroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.