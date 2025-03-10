Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Rothschild Investment LLC

Rothschild Investment LLC reduced its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 178,972 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,449 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 2.2% of Rothschild Investment LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Rothschild Investment LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $33,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Holistic Financial Partners lifted its position in Alphabet by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 3,641 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 12,422 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 772,948 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $146,319,000 after acquiring an additional 12,775 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 135,448 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,641,000 after acquiring an additional 14,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 396,032 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $74,969,000 after purchasing an additional 47,415 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Alphabet from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Alphabet from $232.00 to $229.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,374 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.47, for a total transaction of $238,347.78. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,606,213.28. The trade was a 8.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.02, for a total value of $6,870,532.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 282,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,329,576.64. This trade represents a 11.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 134,316 shares of company stock worth $25,062,887 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $173.86 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.12 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.60, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $188.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.00 and a 12 month high of $207.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.03. Alphabet had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 28.60%. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.94%.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

